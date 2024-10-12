Textbook Question
Name the starting reactant of glycolysis.
Indicate whether the statements below apply to the glucose-regulating hormone insulin or to glucagon:
(a) signals cells to take up glucose
(c) not produced in people with type 1 diabetes
Name the coenzyme produced during the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA.
The formation of lactate permits glycolysis to continue under anaerobic conditions. Explain.
Explain how the catabolism of fructose differs from that of glucose.