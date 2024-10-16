Skip to main content
Chapter 8, Problem 28

Name the coenzyme produced during the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA.

Understand the context: The conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA is a key step in cellular respiration, specifically in the link reaction between glycolysis and the citric acid cycle.
Identify the chemical process: During this reaction, pyruvate undergoes oxidative decarboxylation, which involves the removal of a carbon atom as carbon dioxide (CO2).
Recognize the role of coenzymes: Coenzymes are molecules that assist enzymes in catalyzing reactions. In this process, a coenzyme is reduced as electrons are transferred.
Determine the specific coenzyme involved: The coenzyme that is reduced during this reaction is NAD+, which becomes NADH as it accepts electrons and a hydrogen ion.
Conclude the naming: The coenzyme produced during the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA is NADH, which plays a crucial role in carrying electrons to the electron transport chain.

Pyruvate Decarboxylation

Pyruvate decarboxylation is the process by which pyruvate, derived from glycolysis, is converted into acetyl CoA. This reaction occurs in the mitochondria and involves the removal of a carbon atom from pyruvate, releasing it as carbon dioxide. This step is crucial for linking glycolysis to the citric acid cycle.
Coenzyme A (CoA)

Coenzyme A (CoA) is a vital coenzyme that plays a key role in the metabolism of fatty acids and the citric acid cycle. It acts as a carrier of acyl groups, facilitating the transfer of acetyl groups to various metabolic pathways. In the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA, CoA is essential for the formation of acetyl CoA from the decarboxylated pyruvate.
NAD+ and NADH

NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a coenzyme that functions as an electron carrier in various metabolic reactions, including the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA. During this process, NAD+ is reduced to NADH, capturing high-energy electrons. This conversion is crucial for energy production and is a key step in cellular respiration.
Textbook Question

Indicate whether the statements below apply to the glucose-regulating hormone insulin or to glucagon:

(a) signals cells to take up glucose

Textbook Question

Indicate whether the statements below apply to the glucose-regulating hormone insulin or to glucagon:

(c) not produced in people with type 1 diabetes

Textbook Question

In terms of high-energy molecules, what is the net output for one molecule of glucose undergoing glycolysis?

Textbook Question

The formation of lactate permits glycolysis to continue under anaerobic conditions. Explain.

Textbook Question

Explain how the catabolism of fructose differs from that of glucose.

Textbook Question

Name the reactions in the citric acid cycle that involve oxidative decarboxylation.

