Ch.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of Metabolism
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 8, Problem 91

In what organ does the urea cycle take place?

1
Understand that the urea cycle is a series of biochemical reactions that produce urea ((NH2)2CO) from ammonia (NH3).
Recognize that the urea cycle is crucial for removing excess nitrogen from the body, which is primarily generated from the breakdown of amino acids.
Identify the organ responsible for detoxifying ammonia by converting it into urea, which is less toxic and can be excreted in urine.
Recall that the liver is the primary organ where the urea cycle takes place.
Conclude that the liver plays a central role in nitrogen metabolism and detoxification through the urea cycle.

Urea Cycle

The urea cycle is a series of biochemical reactions that convert ammonia, a toxic byproduct of protein metabolism, into urea, which can be safely excreted in urine. This cycle is essential for detoxifying ammonia in the body and maintaining nitrogen balance.
The Urea Cycle Concept 3

Liver Function

The liver is the primary organ responsible for the urea cycle. It plays a crucial role in metabolizing proteins and detoxifying harmful substances, making it vital for overall metabolic health. The liver's ability to process ammonia into urea is essential for preventing toxicity.
Logarithmic Functions

Nitrogen Excretion

Nitrogen excretion is the process by which the body eliminates excess nitrogen, primarily derived from amino acids. The urea cycle is the main pathway for this excretion, allowing the body to convert harmful ammonia into urea, which is then excreted through the kidneys.
Nitrogenous Bases Concept 2
What is the effect of proton accumulation in the intermembrane space?

How many ATP are produced when glucose is oxidized to pyruvate compared to when glucose is oxidized to CO2 and H2O?

Name the reaction that removes nitrogen from an α-amino acid, forming an α-keto acid.

What metabolic substrate(s) can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?

c. methionine

Consider the complete oxidation of capric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].

c How many ATP are generated from the complete oxidation of capric acid?

Consider the complete oxidation of arachidic acid, a saturated fatty acid, [20:0].

b. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?

