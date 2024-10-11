Skip to main content
Ch.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of Metabolism
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
Problem 90
Chapter 8, Problem 90

Name the reaction that removes nitrogen from an α-amino acid, forming an α-keto acid.

1
Identify the type of reaction that involves the removal of an amino group from an α-amino acid.
Recognize that this reaction typically involves the conversion of the amino group into a keto group.
Understand that the process of removing an amino group from an amino acid is known as deamination.
Note that when the amino group is removed and replaced by a keto group, the reaction is specifically called transamination.
Conclude that the reaction that removes nitrogen from an α-amino acid, forming an α-keto acid, is known as transamination.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transamination

Transamination is a biochemical process where an amino group from an α-amino acid is transferred to an α-keto acid, resulting in the formation of a new α-amino acid and a new α-keto acid. This reaction is crucial in amino acid metabolism and allows for the interconversion of amino acids, facilitating the removal of nitrogen.
Deamination

Deamination is the process of removing an amino group from an amino acid, leading to the formation of an α-keto acid and ammonia. This reaction is essential for the catabolism of amino acids, allowing the body to utilize the carbon skeleton for energy production while excreting nitrogenous waste.
α-Keto Acid

An α-keto acid is a type of organic acid that contains a keto group (C=O) adjacent to a carboxylic acid group. These compounds play a significant role in metabolism, serving as intermediates in various biochemical pathways, including the citric acid cycle and amino acid synthesis.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mammals can regulate their body heat through a process called thermogenesis. What part of metabolism changes to allow for the production of heat?

Textbook Question

What is the effect of proton accumulation in the intermembrane space?

Textbook Question

How many ATP are produced when glucose is oxidized to pyruvate compared to when glucose is oxidized to CO2 and H2O?

Textbook Question

In what organ does the urea cycle take place?

Textbook Question

What metabolic substrate(s) can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?

c. methionine

Textbook Question

Consider the complete oxidation of capric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].

c How many ATP are generated from the complete oxidation of capric acid?

