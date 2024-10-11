In what organ does the urea cycle take place?
Consider the complete oxidation of arachidic acid, a saturated fatty acid, [20:0].
b. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?
What metabolic substrate(s) can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
c. methionine
Consider the complete oxidation of capric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].
c How many ATP are generated from the complete oxidation of capric acid?
Lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [12:0], is found in coconut oil.
a. Draw fatty acyl lauric acid activated for β oxidation.
Lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [12:0], is found in coconut oil.
e. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?
A person is brought to the emergency room in what appears to be a drunken stupor. On closer examination, she seems to be breathing very rapidly and you notice a sweet-smelling odor on her breath. You find out this person has not been drinking alcohol. What is her likely condition?