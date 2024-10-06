ATP Yield from Fatty Acids

The ATP yield from fatty acid oxidation can be calculated based on the number of carbon atoms in the fatty acid. Each cycle of beta-oxidation produces one molecule of acetyl-CoA and generates NADH and FADH2, which are further processed in the electron transport chain to produce ATP. For capric acid, which has 10 carbon atoms, the total ATP yield can be determined by considering both the direct ATP produced and the ATP generated from NADH and FADH2.