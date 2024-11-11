Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of Metabolism
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of MetabolismProblem 88
Chapter 8, Problem 88

What is the effect of proton accumulation in the intermembrane space?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Proton accumulation in the intermembrane space occurs during cellular respiration, specifically in the electron transport chain within mitochondria. This process is crucial for ATP synthesis.
Recognize the role of protons: As electrons move through the electron transport chain, protons (H⁺ ions) are actively pumped from the mitochondrial matrix into the intermembrane space, creating a proton gradient.
Explain the proton gradient: The accumulation of protons in the intermembrane space leads to a higher concentration of H⁺ ions compared to the matrix. This creates an electrochemical gradient, also known as the proton motive force.
Describe the effect of the gradient: The proton motive force drives protons back into the mitochondrial matrix through ATP synthase, a protein complex. This movement of protons provides the energy needed for the synthesis of ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate.
Summarize the importance: Proton accumulation in the intermembrane space is essential for energy production in cells. Without this gradient, ATP synthesis would not occur efficiently, impacting cellular functions and overall energy availability.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Proton Accumulation

Proton accumulation refers to the buildup of hydrogen ions (H+) in a specific area, such as the intermembrane space of mitochondria. This process is crucial for cellular respiration, as it creates a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis. The concentration of protons influences the electrochemical gradient, which is essential for energy production in cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Isotopes

Intermembrane Space

The intermembrane space is the region between the inner and outer membranes of mitochondria. It plays a vital role in the electron transport chain, where protons are pumped from the mitochondrial matrix into this space. The resulting proton gradient is used by ATP synthase to generate ATP, the energy currency of the cell, during oxidative phosphorylation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:10
Intro to Electron Transport Chain Concept 1

ATP Synthesis

ATP synthesis is the process by which adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is produced, primarily in mitochondria through oxidative phosphorylation. The energy stored in the proton gradient created by proton accumulation is harnessed by ATP synthase to convert adenosine diphosphate (ADP) and inorganic phosphate into ATP. This process is fundamental for providing energy for various cellular functions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:20
Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the following as the reduced or oxidized form:

c. QH2

1544
views
Textbook Question

Identify the following as the reduced or oxidized form:

c. Q

1202
views
Textbook Question

Mammals can regulate their body heat through a process called thermogenesis. What part of metabolism changes to allow for the production of heat?

600
views
Textbook Question

How many ATP are produced when glucose is oxidized to pyruvate compared to when glucose is oxidized to CO2 and H2O?

1107
views
Textbook Question

Name the reaction that removes nitrogen from an α-amino acid, forming an α-keto acid.

512
views
Textbook Question

In what organ does the urea cycle take place?

738
views