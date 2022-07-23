Textbook Question
Name the end products for digestion of proteins.
Name the starting reactant of glycolysis.
Indicate whether the statements below apply to the glucose-regulating hormone insulin or to glucagon:
(a) signals cells to take up glucose
In terms of high-energy molecules, what is the net output for one molecule of glucose undergoing glycolysis?
Name the coenzyme produced during the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA.
The formation of lactate permits glycolysis to continue under anaerobic conditions. Explain.