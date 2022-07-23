Skip to main content
Ch.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of Metabolism
Chapter 8, Problem 21c

Indicate whether the statements below apply to the glucose-regulating hormone insulin or to glucagon:
(c) not produced in people with type 1 diabetes

Understand the roles of insulin and glucagon: Insulin is a hormone that lowers blood glucose levels by promoting the uptake of glucose into cells, while glucagon raises blood glucose levels by stimulating the release of glucose from stored glycogen in the liver.
Recall the relationship between insulin and type 1 diabetes: Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.
Determine which hormone is affected in type 1 diabetes: Since type 1 diabetes involves the destruction of beta cells, the body is unable to produce insulin. Glucagon production is not directly affected in this condition.
Apply this information to the statement: The statement 'not produced in people with type 1 diabetes' applies to insulin, as individuals with type 1 diabetes lack the ability to produce this hormone.
Conclude the answer: The correct hormone associated with the statement is insulin, not glucagon.

Insulin

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that regulates blood glucose levels by facilitating the uptake of glucose into cells. In individuals with type 1 diabetes, the immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, leading to little or no insulin production. This results in elevated blood glucose levels, necessitating external insulin administration for management.

Glucagon

Glucagon is another hormone produced by the pancreas, specifically by the alpha cells, and it plays a crucial role in increasing blood glucose levels. It acts by stimulating the liver to convert stored glycogen into glucose and release it into the bloodstream. Unlike insulin, glucagon levels can remain normal or even elevated in individuals with type 1 diabetes, as its production is not directly affected by the autoimmune destruction of beta cells.

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition characterized by the destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, leading to insulin deficiency. This condition typically manifests in childhood or adolescence but can occur at any age. Individuals with type 1 diabetes require lifelong insulin therapy to manage their blood glucose levels, as their bodies cannot produce sufficient insulin on their own.
