Identify the metabolic nucleotide described by the following:
a. exchanges energy when a phosphate bond is hydrolyzed
Using abbreviations (not structures), write the reaction of flavin adenine dinucleotide that gives off energy (–∆G) .
Name a carbohydrate (if any) that undergoes digestion in each of the following sites:
a. mouth
Describe how cholesterol is packaged after absorption in the intestine.
Name the end products for digestion of proteins.
Name the starting reactant of glycolysis.