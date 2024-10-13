Skip to main content
Name a carbohydrate (if any) that undergoes digestion in each of the following sites:
a. mouth

1
Understand that carbohydrates are broken down into simpler sugars during digestion, and this process begins in the mouth with the help of enzymes.
Recall that the enzyme amylase, specifically salivary amylase, is present in the saliva and begins the digestion of carbohydrates in the mouth.
Identify that salivary amylase acts on polysaccharides, such as starch, breaking them down into smaller molecules like maltose (a disaccharide).
Conclude that starch is the primary carbohydrate that undergoes digestion in the mouth due to the action of salivary amylase.
Note that other carbohydrates, such as monosaccharides (e.g., glucose), do not require digestion in the mouth as they are already in their simplest form.

Carbohydrate Digestion

Carbohydrate digestion is the biochemical process by which complex carbohydrates are broken down into simpler sugars, primarily glucose. This process begins in the mouth, where enzymes like salivary amylase initiate the breakdown of starches into maltose and dextrins, making carbohydrates more accessible for absorption in the digestive tract.
Salivary Amylase

Salivary amylase is an enzyme secreted by the salivary glands that plays a crucial role in the digestion of carbohydrates. It catalyzes the hydrolysis of starch into sugars, particularly maltose, during the initial phase of digestion in the mouth. This enzymatic action is essential for the efficient breakdown of dietary starches before they enter the stomach.
Mouth as a Digestion Site

The mouth serves as the first site of digestion, where mechanical and chemical processes begin. Chewing breaks down food into smaller pieces, while saliva, containing enzymes like salivary amylase, starts the chemical digestion of carbohydrates. This initial digestion is vital for enhancing nutrient absorption later in the digestive system.
