Textbook Question
Name the coenzyme produced during the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA.
The formation of lactate permits glycolysis to continue under anaerobic conditions. Explain.
Explain how the catabolism of fructose differs from that of glucose.
Name the reaction of the citric acid cycle that reduces FAD.
Name the electron carrier that transports electrons from complex I to complex III.
Name the complex where FADH2 enters electron transport.