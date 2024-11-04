Name the reaction of the citric acid cycle that reduces FAD.

Textbook Question
The formation of lactate permits glycolysis to continue under anaerobic conditions. Explain.
983
views
The formation of lactate permits glycolysis to continue under anaerobic conditions. Explain.
Explain how the catabolism of fructose differs from that of glucose.
Name the reactions in the citric acid cycle that involve oxidative decarboxylation.
Name the electron carrier that transports electrons from complex I to complex III.
Name the complex where FADH2 enters electron transport.
According to the chemiosmotic theory, how does the proton gradient provide energy to synthesize ATP?