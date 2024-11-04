Textbook Question
Name the reaction of the citric acid cycle that reduces FAD.
Name the electron carrier that transports electrons from complex I to complex III.
Name the complex where FADH2 enters electron transport.
Where in the mitochondria is ATP synthesized?
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. NADH → NAD+
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
c. 2 Pyruvate → 2 acetyl CoA + 2 CO2