ATP Synthase

ATP synthase is an enzyme complex located in the inner mitochondrial membrane and thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts. It utilizes the energy from the flow of protons down their gradient to catalyze the conversion of ADP and inorganic phosphate into ATP. This process, known as oxidative phosphorylation in respiration and photophosphorylation in photosynthesis, is essential for energy production in cells.