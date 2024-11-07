Name the complex where FADH2 enters electron transport.

Complex II (Succinate Dehydrogenase)

Complex II, also known as succinate dehydrogenase, is one of the four main protein complexes in the Electron Transport Chain. It is responsible for the oxidation of succinate to fumarate in the Krebs cycle and facilitates the transfer of electrons from FADH₂ to ubiquinone, marking the entry point of FADH₂ into the ETC.