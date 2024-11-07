Name the complex where FADH2 enters electron transport.

Textbook Question
Name the reactions in the citric acid cycle that involve oxidative decarboxylation.
Name the reaction of the citric acid cycle that reduces FAD.
Name the electron carrier that transports electrons from complex I to complex III.
According to the chemiosmotic theory, how does the proton gradient provide energy to synthesize ATP?
Where in the mitochondria is ATP synthesized?
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. NADH → NAD+