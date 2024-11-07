Textbook Question
Explain how the catabolism of fructose differs from that of glucose.
1464
views
Explain how the catabolism of fructose differs from that of glucose.
Name the reactions in the citric acid cycle that involve oxidative decarboxylation.
Name the reaction of the citric acid cycle that reduces FAD.
Name the complex where FADH2 enters electron transport.
According to the chemiosmotic theory, how does the proton gradient provide energy to synthesize ATP?
Where in the mitochondria is ATP synthesized?