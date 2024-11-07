Skip to main content
Name the electron carrier that transports electrons from complex I to complex III.

Understand the context of the problem: The question is asking about the electron transport chain, a series of protein complexes and molecules in the mitochondria responsible for producing ATP during cellular respiration.
Recall the role of electron carriers: Electron carriers are molecules that shuttle electrons between complexes in the electron transport chain, facilitating the transfer of energy.
Identify the specific complexes mentioned: Complex I (NADH dehydrogenase) and Complex III (cytochrome bc1 complex) are part of the electron transport chain, and the carrier in question transports electrons between these two complexes.
Recognize the electron carrier involved: The molecule responsible for transporting electrons from Complex I to Complex III is ubiquinone, also known as coenzyme Q (CoQ). It is a lipid-soluble molecule that can move freely within the inner mitochondrial membrane.
Understand the mechanism: Ubiquinone accepts electrons from Complex I, becoming reduced to ubiquinol, and then transfers these electrons to Complex III, continuing the electron transport chain process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Transport Chain

The electron transport chain (ETC) is a series of protein complexes and other molecules located in the inner mitochondrial membrane. It plays a crucial role in cellular respiration by transferring electrons from electron donors to electron acceptors through redox reactions, ultimately leading to ATP production. Understanding the ETC is essential for identifying the specific carriers involved in electron transport.
NADH and FADH2

NADH and FADH2 are the primary electron carriers produced during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle. NADH is generated from the reduction of NAD+, while FADH2 is produced from the reduction of FAD. These carriers donate electrons to the electron transport chain, initiating the process of oxidative phosphorylation, which is vital for ATP synthesis.
Ubiquinone (Coenzyme Q)

Ubiquinone, also known as coenzyme Q, is a lipid-soluble electron carrier that transports electrons from complex I (NADH dehydrogenase) to complex III (cytochrome bc1 complex) in the electron transport chain. It plays a critical role in linking the two complexes and facilitating the flow of electrons, which is essential for the generation of a proton gradient used in ATP synthesis.
