Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.4 Introduction to Organic CompoundsProblem 59
Chapter 1, Problem 59

A widely used general anesthetic is called halothane or Fluothane. Its IUPAC name is 2-bromo-2-chloro-1,1,1-trifluoroethane. Draw the Lewis structure for this compound.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula of halothane: The IUPAC name, 2-bromo-2-chloro-1,1,1-trifluoroethane, indicates the presence of carbon (C), hydrogen (H), bromine (Br), chlorine (Cl), and fluorine (F). The molecular formula is C₂HBrClF₃.
Determine the central atoms: In organic compounds, carbon atoms are typically the central atoms. Arrange the two carbon atoms in a chain, with one carbon bonded to the other.
Assign the substituents to the correct positions: Based on the name, the first carbon (C1) is bonded to three fluorine atoms (F), and the second carbon (C2) is bonded to one bromine atom (Br), one chlorine atom (Cl), and one hydrogen atom (H).
Draw single bonds between the central carbon atoms and their substituents: Use single lines to represent covalent bonds between C1 and its three fluorine atoms, and between C2 and its bromine, chlorine, and hydrogen atoms. Also, connect the two carbon atoms with a single bond.
Complete the octet rule for all atoms: Ensure that each atom (except hydrogen) has a complete octet of electrons. Add lone pairs to bromine, chlorine, and fluorine atoms as needed to satisfy their octet requirements.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structure

A Lewis structure is a diagram that represents the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. It uses dots to represent valence electrons and lines to indicate covalent bonds. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting the behavior of compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming chemical compounds established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a unique name for each compound based on its structure, which helps in identifying the compound's functional groups and overall composition. Familiarity with IUPAC names is crucial for understanding chemical formulas and structures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Halothane

Halothane, or 2-bromo-2-chloro-1,1,1-trifluoroethane, is a volatile anesthetic used in medical settings. It is important to know its chemical structure and properties, as they influence its anesthetic effects and safety profile. Understanding halothane's molecular characteristics aids in grasping its applications and potential side effects in clinical practice.
