Write the condensed formula for each of the following molecules:
(b) 1,3-dichloro-3-methylheptane
Draw skeletal structures for each of the following molecules:
(a) ethylcyclopropane
Draw skeletal structures for each of the following molecules:
(b) cis-1-chloro-3-methylcyclohexane
The refrigerant 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane has been used in air conditioners in cars since the mid-1990s, but is being phased out due to its environmental impact. Draw the skeletal structure for this compound.
Using condensed structural formulas, draw three conformers of hexane.
Draw a condensed structural formula and give the correct IUPAC name for the three alkane structural isomers with the molecular formula C5H12 .