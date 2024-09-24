Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
General, Organic and Biological Chemistry
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Problem 61
Chapter 1, Problem 61

Using condensed structural formulas, draw three conformers of hexane.

Start by understanding that hexane is a linear alkane with the molecular formula C_6H_14. It consists of a chain of six carbon atoms, each bonded to sufficient hydrogen atoms to satisfy the tetravalency of carbon.
Recognize that conformers are different spatial arrangements of a molecule that result from rotation around single bonds. In hexane, these rotations occur around the C-C single bonds.
Draw the most extended conformer of hexane, which is the 'staggered' conformation. This is where all the carbon-carbon bonds are in a zig-zag pattern, minimizing steric hindrance.
Next, draw a 'gauche' conformer by rotating one of the C-C bonds so that two of the methyl groups (CH_3) are closer together, creating a slight steric interaction.
Finally, draw an 'eclipsed' conformer where the hydrogen atoms on adjacent carbons are aligned, leading to increased torsional strain. This is less stable than the staggered conformer.

Conformers

Conformers, or conformational isomers, are different spatial arrangements of a molecule that can be interconverted by rotation around single bonds. In the case of hexane, which has multiple carbon-carbon single bonds, various conformers can be visualized by rotating these bonds, leading to distinct shapes that affect the molecule's properties and interactions.
Condensed Structural Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation of a molecule's structure, showing how atoms are connected without depicting all the bonds explicitly. For hexane, a condensed formula like CH3(CH2)4CH3 indicates the arrangement of carbon and hydrogen atoms, allowing for easier visualization of different conformers while maintaining clarity about the molecular structure.
Hexane

Hexane is a straight-chain alkane with the chemical formula C6H14, consisting of six carbon atoms connected by single bonds. Its structure allows for various conformations due to the flexibility of the carbon-carbon bonds, making it a common example in organic chemistry for studying conformational analysis and molecular geometry.
Textbook Question

Draw skeletal structures for each of the following molecules:

(b) cis-1-chloro-3-methylcyclohexane

Textbook Question

A widely used general anesthetic is called halothane or Fluothane. Its IUPAC name is 2-bromo-2-chloro-1,1,1-trifluoroethane. Draw the Lewis structure for this compound.

Textbook Question

The refrigerant 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane has been used in air conditioners in cars since the mid-1990s, but is being phased out due to its environmental impact. Draw the skeletal structure for this compound.

Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structural formula and give the correct IUPAC name for the three alkane structural isomers with the molecular formula C5H12 .

Textbook Question

How many structural isomers are possible for the molecular formula C5H11F? Draw the skeletal structure and give the IUPAC name of each compound.

Textbook Question

Using wedge-and-dash bonds, draw a cis and a trans stereoisomers for each of the following compounds:

(b) 1-bromo-2-ethylcyclopentane

