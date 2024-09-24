Draw skeletal structures for each of the following molecules:
(b) cis-1-chloro-3-methylcyclohexane
Draw skeletal structures for each of the following molecules:
(b) cis-1-chloro-3-methylcyclohexane
A widely used general anesthetic is called halothane or Fluothane. Its IUPAC name is 2-bromo-2-chloro-1,1,1-trifluoroethane. Draw the Lewis structure for this compound.
The refrigerant 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane has been used in air conditioners in cars since the mid-1990s, but is being phased out due to its environmental impact. Draw the skeletal structure for this compound.
Draw a condensed structural formula and give the correct IUPAC name for the three alkane structural isomers with the molecular formula C5H12 .
How many structural isomers are possible for the molecular formula C5H11F? Draw the skeletal structure and give the IUPAC name of each compound.
Using wedge-and-dash bonds, draw a cis and a trans stereoisomers for each of the following compounds:
(b) 1-bromo-2-ethylcyclopentane