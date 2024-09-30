A widely used general anesthetic is called halothane or Fluothane. Its IUPAC name is 2-bromo-2-chloro-1,1,1-trifluoroethane. Draw the Lewis structure for this compound.
Draw a condensed structural formula and give the correct IUPAC name for the three alkane structural isomers with the molecular formula C5H12 .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula C_5H_12, which indicates an alkane with 5 carbon atoms and 12 hydrogen atoms.
Recognize that alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons with single bonds only, and the general formula for alkanes is C_nH_{2n+2}.
Determine the possible structural isomers by arranging the 5 carbon atoms in different configurations: a straight chain and branched chains.
Draw the condensed structural formulas for each isomer: (1) a straight chain (pentane), (2) a branched chain with a single methyl group (2-methylbutane), and (3) a branched chain with two methyl groups (2,2-dimethylpropane).
Assign the correct IUPAC names to each isomer based on the longest carbon chain and the position of any branches: (1) pentane, (2) 2-methylbutane, and (3) 2,2-dimethylpropane.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Alkane Structure
Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons consisting only of carbon (C) and hydrogen (H) atoms, connected by single bonds. Their general formula is CnH2n+2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. Understanding the structural arrangement of these atoms is crucial for identifying isomers, which are compounds with the same molecular formula but different structural configurations.
Structural Isomers
Structural isomers are compounds that share the same molecular formula but differ in the connectivity of their atoms. For C5H12, there are three distinct structural isomers: n-pentane, isopentane, and neopentane. Recognizing these variations is essential for drawing their condensed structural formulas and naming them correctly according to IUPAC rules.
IUPAC Nomenclature
The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. For alkanes, the naming convention is based on the number of carbon atoms in the longest continuous chain, with prefixes indicating the number of carbons (e.g., 'pent-' for five). Understanding IUPAC nomenclature is vital for accurately naming the structural isomers of C5H12.
