Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
Problem 23b
Chapter 1, Problem 23b

Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following alkyl groups:
(b) methyl

1
Understand that an alkyl group is a hydrocarbon group derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen atom. This allows it to bond to other atoms or groups.
Recognize that the 'methyl' group is the simplest alkyl group, derived from methane (CH₄) by removing one hydrogen atom.
Write the condensed structural formula for methane: CH₄.
Remove one hydrogen atom from methane to form the methyl group. The resulting formula is CH₃.
The condensed structural formula for the methyl group is CH₃, which represents a carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms and one open bond available for attachment to another atom or group.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyl Groups

Alkyl groups are functional groups derived from alkanes by removing one hydrogen atom. They are characterized by the general formula CnH2n+1, where 'n' represents the number of carbon atoms. Methyl, for example, is the simplest alkyl group with one carbon atom (C1) and three hydrogen atoms (H3), represented as -CH3.
Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical structure that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It simplifies the representation by grouping atoms together, making it easier to visualize the molecular structure. For methyl, the condensed formula is simply written as CH3.
Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the various ways of depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule. This can include Lewis structures, condensed formulas, and skeletal formulas. Understanding these representations is crucial for interpreting chemical structures and predicting reactivity, especially in organic chemistry.
