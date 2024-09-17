Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 19a

Identify all the functional groups present in the following:
(a) Chemical structure of benzocaine, labeled as the active ingredient in Orajel, with an amine and ester functional group.

1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the structure of Benzocaine. Benzocaine is an organic compound with a benzene ring attached to an ester functional group and an amine group. Visualize or refer to the chemical structure provided in the image.
Step 2: Identify the benzene ring. The benzene ring is a cyclic structure consisting of six carbon atoms with alternating double bonds. This is classified as an aromatic functional group.
Step 3: Locate the ester functional group. An ester group is characterized by the presence of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O) and single-bonded to another oxygen atom (O) that is connected to a carbon chain or hydrogen.
Step 4: Identify the amine functional group. An amine group contains a nitrogen atom (N) bonded to one or more alkyl or aryl groups. In Benzocaine, the nitrogen is bonded to a hydrogen atom and a carbon chain.
Step 5: Summarize the functional groups present in Benzocaine. Based on the analysis, Benzocaine contains three functional groups: an aromatic benzene ring, an ester group, and an amine group.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amine (-NH2), each imparting unique chemical behavior.
Benzocaine Structure

Benzocaine is an ester of para-aminobenzoic acid and is commonly used as a local anesthetic. Its structure includes an aromatic ring, an ester group, and an amine group. Understanding its molecular structure is essential for identifying the functional groups present and predicting its chemical behavior.
Chemical Properties of Esters

Esters are organic compounds formed from the reaction of an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. They typically have distinctive odors and are used in flavorings and fragrances. In the context of benzocaine, the ester functional group influences its solubility and reactivity, which are important for its effectiveness as a topical anesthetic.
