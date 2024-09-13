Textbook Question
The most prevalent fatty acid in coconut oil is lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid containing 12 carbons. Draw lauric acid in skeletal structure.
1404
views
The most prevalent fatty acid in coconut oil is lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid containing 12 carbons. Draw lauric acid in skeletal structure.
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following alkyl groups:
(b) methyl
Give the correct name for each of the following substituents:
(c) I―
Draw the skeletal structure for each of the following compounds:
(a) 3-ethylhexane
Give the correct IUPAC name for each of the following compounds:
(a)
Give the correct IUPAC name for each of the following compounds:
(c)