Chapter 1, Problem 47a

Give the skeletal structure and name of the straight-chain alkanes whose molecular formula is shown.
(a) C3H8

1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The molecular formula C₃H₈ represents a straight-chain alkane. Alkanes are hydrocarbons that consist only of single bonds between carbon atoms and follow the general formula CₙH₂ₙ₊₂.
Step 2: Determine the number of carbon atoms in the molecule. The subscript '3' in C₃H₈ indicates there are three carbon atoms in the molecule.
Step 3: Arrange the carbon atoms in a straight chain. In a straight-chain alkane, the carbon atoms are connected in a linear sequence without branching.
Step 4: Add hydrogen atoms to satisfy the valency of carbon. Each carbon atom forms four bonds, so add enough hydrogen atoms to ensure each carbon has four bonds in total.
Step 5: Name the alkane. The prefix 'prop-' is used for three carbon atoms, and the suffix '-ane' indicates it is an alkane. Therefore, the name of the compound is propane.

Alkanes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by single bonds between carbon atoms. They follow the general formula CnH2n+2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. Alkanes are saturated compounds, meaning they contain the maximum number of hydrogen atoms per carbon atom, making them relatively stable and less reactive compared to unsaturated hydrocarbons.
The skeletal structure of a molecule is a simplified representation that shows the arrangement of carbon atoms and the bonds between them, omitting hydrogen atoms for clarity. In skeletal structures, each vertex represents a carbon atom, and lines represent bonds. This format helps in visualizing the molecular framework and is commonly used in organic chemistry to depict complex molecules succinctly.
A molecular formula indicates the number and type of atoms in a molecule, providing essential information about its composition. For example, C₃H₈ indicates a molecule with three carbon atoms and eight hydrogen atoms, which corresponds to propane, a straight-chain alkane. Understanding molecular formulas is crucial for identifying the structure and properties of organic compounds.
Convert the skeletal structures shown to condensed structures.

(b)

Lewis structures, condensed structural formulas, and skeletal structures are used to represent the structure of an organic compound. Each of the following compounds is shown in one of these representations. Convert each compound into the other two structural representations not shown.

(c)

Alkanes are also referred to as saturated hydrocarbons. Explain the meaning of the term hydrocarbon. Why are alkanes called saturated hydrocarbons?

Give the skeletal structure and name of the straight-chain alkanes whose molecular formula is shown.

(b) C10H22

Give the structure and name of the cycloalkanes described.

(a) A compound whose molecular formula is C6H12 and contains a five-membered ring

Give the structure and name of the cycloalkanes described.

(a) A compound whose molecular formula is C7H14 and contains a six-membered ring

