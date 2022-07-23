Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 50a

Give the structure and name of the cycloalkanes described.
(a) A compound whose molecular formula is C7H14 and contains a six-membered ring

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the molecular formula C₇H₁₄. This formula indicates that the compound is a cycloalkane because it follows the general formula for cycloalkanes, CₙH₂ₙ, where n is the number of carbon atoms.
Step 2: Recognize that the problem specifies a six-membered ring. This means the cycloalkane has six carbon atoms forming a ring structure, with one additional carbon atom attached as a substituent.
Step 3: Draw the base structure of cyclohexane, which is a six-membered ring of carbon atoms, each bonded to two hydrogen atoms.
Step 4: Add the seventh carbon atom as a substituent to one of the carbon atoms in the cyclohexane ring. This creates a methyl group (-CH₃) attached to the ring.
Step 5: Name the compound according to IUPAC nomenclature. The base name is 'methylcyclohexane,' where 'methyl' indicates the substituent and 'cyclohexane' refers to the six-membered ring structure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are a class of hydrocarbons that contain carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. They are saturated compounds, meaning they have single bonds between carbon atoms and follow the general formula CnH2n, where n is the number of carbon atoms. Cycloalkanes can vary in size and complexity, with common examples including cyclopropane, cyclobutane, and cyclohexane.
Molecular Formula

A molecular formula represents the number and types of atoms in a molecule, providing essential information about its composition. For example, the molecular formula C₇H₁₄ indicates that the compound contains seven carbon atoms and fourteen hydrogen atoms. This formula helps in identifying the structure and classification of the compound, particularly in organic chemistry.
Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. In the case of C₇H₁₄, there can be multiple cycloalkane structures, such as cyclohexane with a methyl group (1-methylcyclohexane) or other variations. Understanding structural isomerism is crucial for identifying the specific compound and its properties.
