Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.4 Introduction to Organic CompoundsProblem 53b
Chapter 1, Problem 53b

Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:
(b) Chemical structure of Lidocaine, highlighting its functional groups including amine and amide.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the structure of Lidocaine carefully to identify the different functional groups present. Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules.
Look for an amide group in the structure. An amide group consists of a carbonyl group (C=O) directly bonded to a nitrogen atom (N). This is a key functional group in Lidocaine.
Identify the amine group in the molecule. An amine group contains a nitrogen atom (N) bonded to hydrogen atoms or alkyl groups. Lidocaine contains a secondary amine, where the nitrogen is bonded to two alkyl groups.
Locate the aromatic ring in the structure. Aromatic rings are cyclic structures with alternating double bonds, such as a benzene ring. Lidocaine contains a benzene ring, which is an aromatic functional group.
Check for any alkyl groups attached to the molecule. Alkyl groups are chains of carbon and hydrogen atoms. In Lidocaine, there are alkyl groups attached to the nitrogen atom and the aromatic ring, contributing to its overall structure.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), amine (-NH2), and more, each imparting unique behaviors to the molecules they are part of.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Lidocaine Structure

Lidocaine is a local anesthetic with a specific chemical structure that includes an amide functional group. Understanding its structure is crucial for identifying the functional groups present. The presence of an aromatic ring and an amine group contributes to its pharmacological properties, making it effective in blocking nerve signals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2

Chemical Analysis Techniques

Chemical analysis techniques, such as spectroscopy and chromatography, are used to identify and characterize the functional groups in organic molecules. These methods allow chemists to determine the presence of specific groups by analyzing the molecular structure and behavior of compounds under various conditions, aiding in the understanding of their chemical properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:11
Dimensional Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the structure and name of the cycloalkanes described.

(a) A compound whose molecular formula is C7H14 and contains a six-membered ring

989
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula and skeletal structure of the saturated fatty acid with 16 carbon atoms. What is the name of this fatty acid?

1150
views
Textbook Question

Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:

(a)

697
views
Textbook Question

Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:

(b)

789
views
Textbook Question

Name the four functional groups circled in the following molecule:

1133
views
Textbook Question

Write the condensed formula for each of the following molecules:

(b) 1,3-dichloro-3-methylheptane

889
views