Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.4 Introduction to Organic CompoundsProblem 54b
Chapter 1, Problem 54b

Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:
(b) Chemical structure of pseudoephedrine, showing functional groups: hydroxyl (OH), amine (NH), and methyl (CH3) groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of functional groups. Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Examples include hydroxyl (-OH), amine (-NH2), carbonyl (C=O), and others.
Step 2: Examine the structure of pseudoephedrine. Since the image is not provided, refer to a reliable source or textbook to view the molecular structure of pseudoephedrine. It is important to identify all distinct groups of atoms in the molecule.
Step 3: Identify the hydroxyl group (-OH). Look for an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom within the molecule. This group is typically found in alcohols.
Step 4: Identify the amine group (-NH2 or -NHR). Check for a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more hydrogen atoms or alkyl groups. Amines are common in organic molecules like pseudoephedrine.
Step 5: Identify any other functional groups present, such as aromatic rings (benzene-like structures) or alkyl groups. Aromatic rings are characterized by alternating double bonds in a cyclic structure, while alkyl groups are simple hydrocarbon chains or branches.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amine (-NH2), each imparting distinct chemical behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Pseudoephedrine Structure

Pseudoephedrine is a common decongestant with a specific molecular structure that includes several functional groups. Understanding its structure is crucial for identifying the functional groups present. Typically, pseudoephedrine contains an alcohol group and an amine group, which contribute to its pharmacological properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2

Chemical Nomenclature

Chemical nomenclature is the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups. It provides a way to communicate the identity and composition of a molecule clearly. Familiarity with nomenclature helps in recognizing and categorizing functional groups within complex organic molecules like pseudoephedrine.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula and skeletal structure of the saturated fatty acid with 16 carbon atoms. What is the name of this fatty acid?

1150
views
Textbook Question

Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:

(a)

697
views
Textbook Question

Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:

(b)

736
views
Textbook Question

Name the four functional groups circled in the following molecule:

1133
views
Textbook Question

Write the condensed formula for each of the following molecules:

(b) 1,3-dichloro-3-methylheptane

889
views
Textbook Question

Draw skeletal structures for each of the following molecules:

(a) ethylcyclopropane

965
views