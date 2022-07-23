Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Chapter 1, Problem 20a

Identify all the functional groups present in the following:
(a) Chemical structure of aspartame, an artificial sweetener, with labeled functional groups.

1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the structure of Aspartame. Aspartame is a dipeptide composed of aspartic acid and phenylalanine methyl ester. You will need to examine the molecular structure to locate functional groups.
Step 2: Look for the carboxylic acid group (-COOH). This group is typically present in amino acids like aspartic acid and is characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group.
Step 3: Identify the amine group (-NH2). This functional group is common in amino acids and consists of a nitrogen atom bonded to two hydrogen atoms.
Step 4: Locate the ester group (-COOR). In Aspartame, the phenylalanine component is methylated, forming a methyl ester. This group is characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and single-bonded to another oxygen atom that is bonded to a carbon chain.
Step 5: Identify the aromatic ring (benzene ring). The phenylalanine portion of Aspartame contains a benzene ring, which is a six-carbon cyclic structure with alternating double bonds.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amine (-NH2), each imparting unique chemical behavior.
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Aspartame Structure

Aspartame is a low-calorie artificial sweetener composed of two amino acids: aspartic acid and phenylalanine. Its structure includes an ester bond formed between the carboxyl group of aspartic acid and the hydroxyl group of phenylalanine, which is crucial for its sweetness and stability. Understanding its molecular structure helps in identifying the functional groups present.
Structural Formula Concept 2

Chemical Reactivity

Chemical reactivity refers to the tendency of a substance to undergo chemical changes in a reaction. The presence of functional groups in a molecule significantly influences its reactivity, determining how it interacts with other substances. For aspartame, the functional groups dictate its behavior in biological systems and its interaction with taste receptors.
Chemical Properties Example 1
