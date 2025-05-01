Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 18a

Identify the family of hydrocarbon present in the following:
(a) CH3CH2CH=CH2

Examine the molecular formula provided: CH₃CH₂CH=CH₂. Note the presence of a double bond between two carbon atoms.
Recall that hydrocarbons are classified into families based on the type of bonding between carbon atoms: alkanes (single bonds), alkenes (double bonds), and alkynes (triple bonds).
Identify the double bond in the structure, which is characteristic of alkenes. Alkenes are unsaturated hydrocarbons containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond.
Verify that the rest of the molecule contains single bonds, confirming that the double bond is the defining feature of this hydrocarbon family.
Conclude that the given compound belongs to the alkene family of hydrocarbons due to the presence of the double bond.

Hydrocarbons

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds composed solely of hydrogen and carbon atoms. They can be classified into two main categories: aliphatic and aromatic. Aliphatic hydrocarbons include alkanes, alkenes, and alkynes, which differ in their bonding and structure. Understanding the basic structure of hydrocarbons is essential for identifying their types and properties.
Alkenes

Alkenes are a family of hydrocarbons characterized by at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). This double bond gives alkenes unique chemical properties, such as increased reactivity compared to alkanes, which only have single bonds. The general formula for alkenes is CnH2n, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. Recognizing the presence of a double bond is crucial for classifying hydrocarbons.
Structural Formula

The structural formula of a compound provides a visual representation of the arrangement of atoms within the molecule. It indicates how the atoms are connected and can reveal functional groups, such as double bonds in alkenes. For the given hydrocarbon CH3CH2CH=CH2, the structural formula shows a chain of carbon atoms with a double bond between the last two, confirming its classification as an alkene.
