Write the skeletal structure for the alkane or cycloalkane shown:
(c) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH3
Identify the family of hydrocarbon present in the following:
(a) H3CC≡CH
(c)
Identify all the functional groups present in the following:
(a)
The most prevalent fatty acid in coconut oil is lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid containing 12 carbons. Draw lauric acid in skeletal structure.