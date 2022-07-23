Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 79d

Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*).
(d) Chemical structure of Tramadol, an analgesic, with chiral centers marked by asterisks.

Step 1: Understand the concept of chirality. A chiral center is typically a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. This asymmetry makes the molecule non-superimposable on its mirror image.
Step 2: Examine the structure of Tramadol (provided in the image). Identify all carbon atoms in the molecule and check if they are bonded to four distinct groups.
Step 3: For each carbon atom, verify the groups attached to it. If a carbon atom has two or more identical groups, it cannot be a chiral center.
Step 4: Mark each chiral center with an asterisk (*) directly on the structure of Tramadol. Ensure that you carefully analyze each carbon atom to avoid missing any chiral centers.
Step 5: Double-check your work by confirming that each marked chiral center meets the criteria of being bonded to four different groups. This ensures accuracy in identifying chirality.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. Molecules that possess chirality typically have one or more chiral centers, usually carbon atoms bonded to four different substituents. This property is crucial in pharmacology, as different enantiomers (chiral forms) can have vastly different biological effects.
Chiral Centers

A chiral center, often a carbon atom, is a point in a molecule where four different groups are attached. The presence of a chiral center is what gives rise to the molecule's chirality. Identifying these centers is essential for understanding the stereochemistry of a compound, which can influence its reactivity and interaction with biological systems.
Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this arrangement affects their chemical behavior. It encompasses concepts like chirality and enantiomers, which are critical in fields such as medicinal chemistry. Understanding stereochemistry is vital for predicting how different molecular configurations can lead to different pharmacological effects.
