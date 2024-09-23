Using condensed structural formulas, draw three conformers of hexane.
Using wedge-and-dash bonds, draw a cis and a trans stereoisomers for each of the following compounds:
(b) 1-bromo-2-ethylcyclopentane
Key Concepts
Stereoisomerism
Cis and Trans Isomers
Wedge-and-Dash Notation
