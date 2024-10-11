Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.4 Introduction to Organic CompoundsProblem 70b
Chapter 1, Problem 70b

Using wedge-and-dash bonds, draw both the cis and trans stereoisomers for each of the following compounds:
(b) 1,3-diethylcyclobutane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of 1,3-diethylcyclobutane: It is a cyclobutane ring (a four-membered ring) with two ethyl groups (-CH2CH3) attached at the 1st and 3rd carbon atoms.
Recall the concept of cis and trans stereoisomers: In cis isomers, the substituents (ethyl groups in this case) are on the same side of the ring, while in trans isomers, the substituents are on opposite sides of the ring.
Use wedge-and-dash bonds to represent the 3D structure: A wedge bond (solid triangle) indicates a group coming out of the plane of the paper (toward the viewer), and a dash bond (dashed line) indicates a group going behind the plane of the paper (away from the viewer).
Draw the cis isomer: Place both ethyl groups on the same side of the cyclobutane ring. For example, use wedge bonds for both ethyl groups or dash bonds for both ethyl groups to indicate they are on the same side.
Draw the trans isomer: Place one ethyl group on a wedge bond (coming out of the plane) and the other ethyl group on a dash bond (going behind the plane) to indicate they are on opposite sides of the cyclobutane ring.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of those atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. The two main types of stereoisomers are geometric isomers (cis and trans) and optical isomers (enantiomers). Understanding stereoisomerism is crucial for predicting the behavior of molecules in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:56
Stereoisomers Concept 2

Cis and Trans Isomerism

Cis and trans isomerism refers to the orientation of substituents around a double bond or a ring structure. In cis isomers, similar groups are on the same side, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This distinction can significantly affect the physical properties of the compounds, such as boiling points and solubility, making it essential to accurately represent these isomers in chemical drawings.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:47
Rules for Naming Alkenes Concept 1

Wedge-and-Dash Notation

Wedge-and-dash notation is a method used in organic chemistry to represent three-dimensional structures on a two-dimensional plane. Solid wedges indicate bonds that project out of the plane towards the viewer, while dashed lines represent bonds that extend behind the plane. This notation is particularly useful for illustrating stereochemistry, allowing chemists to visualize the spatial arrangement of atoms in stereoisomers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:41
Scientific Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structural formula and give the correct IUPAC name for the three alkane structural isomers with the molecular formula C5H12 .

831
views
Textbook Question

How many structural isomers are possible for the molecular formula C5H11F? Draw the skeletal structure and give the IUPAC name of each compound.

709
views
Textbook Question

Using wedge-and-dash bonds, draw a cis and a trans stereoisomers for each of the following compounds:

(b) 1-bromo-2-ethylcyclopentane

567
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, indicate whether or not it can exist as cis–trans stereoisomers. If it can exist as the two isomers, draw both as a condensed structure.

(a) H2C=CHCH2CH3

751
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, indicate whether or not it can exist as cis–trans stereoisomers. If it can exist as the two isomers, draw both as a condensed structure.

(d)

758
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, indicate whether or not it can exist as cistrans stereoisomers. If it can exist as the two isomers, draw both as a condensed structure.

(c)

696
views