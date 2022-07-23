Skip to main content
Ch.5 Chemical Reactions
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.5 Chemical ReactionsProblem 74a
Chapter 2, Problem 74a

Fill in the missing organic product or reactant for the following hydration reactions:
(a)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: This is a hydration reaction, which typically involves the addition of water (H₂O) to an alkene to form an alcohol.
Determine the reactants and products: In a hydration reaction, the alkene reacts with water in the presence of an acid catalyst (e.g., H⁺) to form an alcohol. The double bond in the alkene breaks, and the -OH group attaches to one carbon, while the -H attaches to the other.
Apply Markovnikov's rule: In most hydration reactions, the -OH group will attach to the more substituted carbon (the carbon with more alkyl groups), while the -H will attach to the less substituted carbon.
Draw the structure of the product: Break the double bond in the alkene and add the -OH group to the appropriate carbon based on Markovnikov's rule. Ensure the resulting structure is a valid alcohol.
Verify the reaction conditions: Confirm that the reaction conditions (e.g., presence of an acid catalyst) are consistent with the hydration mechanism and that the product is correctly formed.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydration Reactions

Hydration reactions involve the addition of water to a compound, typically an alkene, resulting in the formation of alcohols. This process is crucial in organic chemistry as it transforms unsaturated hydrocarbons into more functionalized products. Understanding the mechanism of hydration, including the role of catalysts and the conditions required, is essential for predicting the products of these reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:25
Symmetric Alkene Hydration Concept 1

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen or OH) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This principle helps predict the major product of hydration reactions, guiding chemists in determining the structure of the resulting alcohol. Recognizing this rule is vital for accurately filling in missing reactants or products in hydration equations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:37
Markovnikov's Rule Concept 2

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism outlines the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that occur during a chemical transformation. In hydration reactions, understanding the mechanism helps in identifying intermediates, such as carbocations, and the overall pathway from reactants to products. This knowledge is crucial for predicting reaction outcomes and for designing synthetic routes in organic chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:30
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the missing organic product or reactant for the following hydration reactions:

(b)

610
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the missing organic products for the complete hydrogenation of the following:

(a)

567
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the missing organic products for the complete hydrogenation of the following:

(c)

660
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the missing organic product or reactant for the following hydration reactions:

(b)

742
views
Textbook Question

How do low-carb diets work? We store glucose molecules in our muscles and liver as glycogen, which consists of thousands of glucose molecules linked together. During periods of fasting, we can activate glycogen to provide glucose.

(a) Determine which of the following reactions below would be a condensation and which would be a hydrolysis.

29
views
Textbook Question

How do low-carb diets work? We store glucose molecules in our muscles and liver as glycogen, which consists of thousands of glucose molecules linked together. During periods of fasting, we can activate glycogen to provide glucose.

(b) Individuals who do not eat carbohydrates do not store the same levels of glycogen as people who do. Explain the weight loss associated with storing less glycogen.

41
views