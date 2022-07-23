Skip to main content
Ch.5 Chemical Reactions
Chapter 2, Problem 74b

Fill in the missing organic product or reactant for the following hydration reactions:
(b)

1
Identify the type of reaction: This is a hydration reaction, which typically involves the addition of water (H₂O) to an alkene to form an alcohol.
Analyze the reactant or product provided: If the reactant is an alkene, the double bond will break, and the -OH group will attach to one of the carbon atoms involved in the double bond, while the -H will attach to the other carbon.
Apply Markovnikov's rule: In hydration reactions, the -OH group will attach to the carbon atom with the greater number of alkyl substituents (more stable carbocation), and the -H will attach to the carbon with fewer substituents.
Draw the structure of the missing product or reactant: If the product is missing, add the -OH and -H groups to the appropriate carbons of the alkene. If the reactant is missing, reverse the process by removing the -OH and -H groups to form a double bond.
Double-check the reaction conditions: Ensure that the reaction conditions (e.g., acid catalyst like H₂SO₄) are consistent with a hydration reaction, as these are typically required to facilitate the process.

Hydration Reactions

Hydration reactions involve the addition of water to a compound, typically an alkene, resulting in the formation of alcohols. This process is crucial in organic chemistry as it transforms unsaturated hydrocarbons into more functionalized products. Understanding the mechanism of hydration, including the role of catalysts and the conditions under which these reactions occur, is essential for predicting the products formed.
Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen or OH) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This principle helps predict the major product of hydration reactions, guiding chemists in determining the structure of the resulting alcohol. Recognizing this rule is vital for accurately filling in missing reactants or products in chemical equations.
Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism outlines the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that occur during a chemical transformation. In hydration reactions, understanding the mechanism helps clarify how water interacts with the alkene, leading to the formation of the alcohol. Familiarity with intermediates, such as carbocations, and the overall energy changes during the reaction is crucial for predicting the outcome and understanding the reaction's dynamics.
