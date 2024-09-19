Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen or OH) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This principle helps predict the major product of hydration reactions, guiding chemists in determining the structure of the resulting alcohol. Recognizing this rule is vital for accurately filling in missing reactants or products in hydration equations.