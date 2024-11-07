Textbook Question
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
(a) not digestible by humans
(d) produces maltose during digestion
Explain whether the following blood types could be donated to a person with type B blood:
(a) A
Write the molecular formula for a carbohydrate containing three carbons.
What would be the molecular formula of a monosaccharide characterized as an aldopentose?
Explain the difference between an oligosaccharide and a polysaccharide.