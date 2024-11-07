Skip to main content
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Explain whether the following blood types could be donated to a person with type B blood:
(a) A

Understand the concept of blood type compatibility: Blood types are determined by the presence or absence of specific antigens (A and B) on the surface of red blood cells. Type B blood has B antigens and anti-A antibodies in the plasma.
Review the compatibility rules: A person with type B blood can receive blood from donors with type B or type O blood. Type A blood is not compatible because it contains A antigens, which would react with the anti-A antibodies in the recipient's plasma.
Analyze the scenario: Type A blood contains A antigens. If type A blood is donated to a person with type B blood, the anti-A antibodies in the recipient's plasma would attack the A antigens, causing a harmful immune response.
Conclude the compatibility: Type A blood cannot be donated to a person with type B blood due to the presence of anti-A antibodies in the recipient's plasma.
Summarize the reasoning: Blood type compatibility is determined by antigen-antibody interactions. Since type A blood has A antigens and type B blood has anti-A antibodies, they are incompatible for donation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Blood Type Compatibility

Blood type compatibility is crucial for safe blood transfusions. Each blood type is determined by the presence or absence of specific antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Type B blood has B antigens, and individuals with this blood type can receive blood from type B and type O donors, but not from type A, which has A antigens that could trigger an immune response.
ABO Blood Group System

The ABO blood group system classifies blood into four main types: A, B, AB, and O, based on the presence of A and B antigens. Type A has A antigens, type B has B antigens, type AB has both, and type O has neither. Understanding this system is essential for determining which blood types can be safely donated to recipients with different blood types.
Immune Response in Blood Transfusions

An immune response occurs when the body recognizes foreign antigens in transfused blood. If a person with type B blood receives type A blood, their immune system may attack the A antigens, leading to potentially severe reactions. This highlights the importance of matching donor and recipient blood types to prevent adverse effects during transfusions.
