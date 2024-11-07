Textbook Question
Describe the similarities and differences of the following polysaccharides:
(a) amylose and amylopectin
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
(a) not digestible by humans
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
(d) produces maltose during digestion
How is the polysaccharide heparin different from the glucose polysaccharides?
Write the molecular formula for a carbohydrate containing three carbons.
What would be the molecular formula of a monosaccharide characterized as an aldopentose?