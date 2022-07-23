Skip to main content
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Chapter 3, Problem 2a

Classify the following carbohydrates as a monosaccharide, disaccharide, oligosaccharide, or polysaccharide:
(a) raffinose, a soluble fiber containing three carbohydrate units

1
Understand the classification of carbohydrates: Carbohydrates are classified based on the number of sugar units they contain. Monosaccharides have one sugar unit, disaccharides have two, oligosaccharides have 3-10 sugar units, and polysaccharides have more than 10 sugar units.
Identify the number of sugar units in raffinose: The problem states that raffinose contains three carbohydrate units.
Compare the number of sugar units in raffinose to the carbohydrate classifications: Since raffinose has three sugar units, it falls within the range of 3-10 sugar units, which corresponds to oligosaccharides.
Conclude the classification: Based on the number of sugar units, raffinose is classified as an oligosaccharide.
Review the definition of oligosaccharides for clarity: Oligosaccharides are carbohydrates composed of 3-10 monosaccharide units linked by glycosidic bonds. This matches the description of raffinose.

Monosaccharides

Monosaccharides are the simplest form of carbohydrates, consisting of single sugar molecules. They serve as the building blocks for more complex carbohydrates. Common examples include glucose and fructose, which are vital for energy production in living organisms.
Disaccharides

Disaccharides are carbohydrates formed by the combination of two monosaccharide molecules through a glycosidic bond. They are commonly found in nature and include sucrose (table sugar) and lactose (milk sugar). Disaccharides are broken down into their monosaccharide components during digestion.
Oligosaccharides

Oligosaccharides are carbohydrates composed of 3 to 10 monosaccharide units linked together. They are often found in beans, legumes, and certain vegetables, and can serve as prebiotics, promoting gut health. Raffinose, mentioned in the question, is an example of an oligosaccharide made up of three sugar units: galactose, glucose, and fructose.
