Carbonyl Group

The carbonyl group is a functional group characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). In monosaccharides, the position of the carbonyl group determines whether the sugar is classified as an aldose (with an aldehyde group at the end of the carbon chain) or a ketose (with a ketone group typically at the second carbon). This classification is crucial for understanding the structure and reactivity of sugars.