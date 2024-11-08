Skip to main content
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Problem 84

Glycogen and amylopectin are both branched polymers of glucose. Read the descriptions of each in Section 6.6. Which molecule has a more compact structure? Explain.

Step 1: Understand the structure of glycogen. Glycogen is a highly branched polymer of glucose, primarily found in animals. It consists of α(1→4) linked glucose units with α(1→6) linkages at the branch points.
Step 2: Understand the structure of amylopectin. Amylopectin is a component of starch, found in plants, and is also a branched polymer of glucose. It has a similar structure to glycogen, with α(1→4) linked glucose units and α(1→6) linkages at the branch points, but it is less branched than glycogen.
Step 3: Compare the branching frequency. Glycogen has branches approximately every 8-12 glucose units, while amylopectin has branches approximately every 24-30 glucose units.
Step 4: Analyze the impact of branching on compactness. The more frequent branching in glycogen results in a more compact and dense structure compared to amylopectin.
Step 5: Conclude which molecule is more compact. Based on the branching frequency and structure, glycogen is more compact than amylopectin due to its higher degree of branching.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycogen Structure

Glycogen is a highly branched polymer of glucose, primarily found in animals. Its structure allows for rapid release of glucose when energy is needed, as the numerous branching points provide multiple sites for enzymatic action. This extensive branching contributes to its compactness, enabling efficient storage in limited space.
Amylopectin Structure

Amylopectin is a component of starch and also a branched polymer of glucose, but it has fewer branches compared to glycogen. The branching occurs approximately every 24 to 30 glucose units, resulting in a less compact structure than glycogen. This difference in branching frequency affects its solubility and the way it is stored in plants.
Compactness in Polymers

The compactness of a polymer like glycogen or amylopectin is influenced by its branching structure. More branches typically lead to a more compact arrangement, as seen in glycogen, which can fold and pack tightly. In contrast, the less frequent branching in amylopectin results in a more extended and less dense structure, affecting its physical properties and storage efficiency.
