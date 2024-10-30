Glycosidic Bond

A glycosidic bond is a type of covalent bond that connects a carbohydrate (sugar) molecule to another group, which can also be a carbohydrate. In disaccharides, this bond forms between the anomeric carbon of one sugar and a hydroxyl group of another, determining the structure and properties of the resulting molecule. The notation α (1→6) indicates the specific carbons involved in the bond formation, influencing the disaccharide's characteristics.