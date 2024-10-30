Skip to main content
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
The glycosidic bond in a disaccharide was determined to be α(1→6). Hydrolysis of the disaccharide produced one galactose and one fructose. Draw the structure of the disaccharide.

Understand the glycosidic bond notation: The α (1→6) bond indicates that the glycosidic linkage connects the anomeric carbon (carbon 1) of one sugar to the carbon 6 of another sugar, and the bond is in the alpha configuration (the -OH group on the anomeric carbon is pointing downward relative to the ring).
Identify the monosaccharides involved: The problem states that hydrolysis of the disaccharide produces galactose and fructose. This means these two monosaccharides are linked via the α (1→6) glycosidic bond.
Draw the structure of galactose: Galactose is a hexose sugar with the formula C₆H₁₂O₆. It is typically drawn in its cyclic form as a pyranose ring. Ensure the anomeric carbon (carbon 1) has the -OH group in the alpha configuration (pointing downward).
Draw the structure of fructose: Fructose is a hexose sugar with the formula C₆H₁₂O₆. It is typically drawn in its cyclic form as a furanose ring. Identify carbon 6, which will be involved in the glycosidic bond.
Connect the two structures: Link the anomeric carbon (carbon 1) of galactose to carbon 6 of fructose using the α (1→6) glycosidic bond. Ensure the bond is drawn clearly to reflect the alpha configuration and the correct carbons involved in the linkage.

Glycosidic Bond

A glycosidic bond is a type of covalent bond that connects a carbohydrate (sugar) molecule to another group, which can also be a carbohydrate. In disaccharides, this bond forms between the anomeric carbon of one sugar and a hydroxyl group of another, determining the structure and properties of the resulting molecule. The notation α (1→6) indicates the specific carbons involved in the bond formation, influencing the disaccharide's characteristics.
Disaccharide Structure

A disaccharide is a carbohydrate composed of two monosaccharide units linked by a glycosidic bond. The specific arrangement of these units and the type of glycosidic bond (e.g., α or β) determine the disaccharide's properties and how it is metabolized. In this case, the disaccharide formed from galactose and fructose is crucial for understanding its structure and function.
Hydrolysis Reaction

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction that involves the breaking of a bond in a molecule using water. In the context of disaccharides, hydrolysis results in the separation of the two monosaccharide units, allowing for their individual identification. This reaction is essential for understanding how disaccharides are broken down in biological systems, providing energy and building blocks for more complex carbohydrates.
