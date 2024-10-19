D- and L- Configuration

The D- and L- designations refer to the configuration of the chiral carbon furthest from the aldehyde or ketone group in a sugar molecule. In the case of glucose, D-glucose has the hydroxyl group on the right at this carbon, while L-glucose has it on the left. This distinction is crucial for understanding the stereochemistry of sugars and their biological roles, as D- and L- forms can have different properties and functions.