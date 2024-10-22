Textbook Question
Considering their chemical structure, why are the melting points of oils lower than those of fats?
Olive oil is a monounsaturated oil with a melting point of -6 °C. Soybean oil is a polyunsaturated oil with a melting point of -16 °C . Explain their difference in melting points.
Draw a possible hydrogen bond between a molecule of cholesterol and a molecule of water.
Compare the structure of a soap molecule to a phospholipid and explain why a soap’s polar head is smaller than that of a phospholipid.
Describe other components present in a cell membrane and their relative location.