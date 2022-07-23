The pH of a buffer solution containing 0.10 M acetic acid and 0.10 M sodium acetate is 4.74.
a. Write the Henderson–Hasselbalch equation for this buffer.
How does normality compare to molarity for monoprotic and polyprotic acids?
Identify the number of equivalents per mole for each of the following acids and bases.
b. H3PO4
What are the molarity and the normality of a solution made by dissolving 5.0 g of Ca(OH)2 in enough water to make 500.0 mL of solution?
What are the molarity and the normality of a solution made by dissolving 25 g of citric acid (triprotic, C6H5O7H3) in enough water to make 800 mL of solution?
A solution is prepared by bubbling 15.0 L of HCl(g) at 25 °C and 1 atm into 250.0 mL of water.
a. Assuming all the HCl dissolves in the water, how many moles of HCl are in solution?