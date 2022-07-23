Molarity

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. To calculate molarity, you first need to determine the number of moles of the solute, which can be found by dividing the mass of the solute by its molar mass. In this case, citric acid's molar mass is approximately 192.13 g/mol, and the volume of the solution is 0.8 L.