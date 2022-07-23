Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 Atoms and the Periodic Table
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 Atoms and the Periodic TableProblem 55
Chapter 2, Problem 55

Answer the following questions for the elements from cerium through lutetium:
a. Are they metals or nonmetals?
b. To what general class of elements do they belong?
c. What subshell is being filled by electrons in these elements?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements from cerium (Ce) through lutetium (Lu) on the periodic table. These elements are part of the lanthanide series, which is located in the f-block of the periodic table.
Determine whether these elements are metals or nonmetals. All elements in the lanthanide series are metals, as they exhibit metallic properties such as high conductivity and malleability.
Classify the general group to which these elements belong. The lanthanides are part of the rare earth elements and are categorized as transition metals, specifically inner transition metals.
Identify the subshell being filled by electrons in these elements. The lanthanides involve the filling of the 4f subshell, which is characteristic of their position in the periodic table.
Summarize: Cerium through lutetium are metallic elements, belong to the lanthanide series (inner transition metals), and have electrons filling the 4f subshell.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lanthanides

The elements from cerium (Ce) to lutetium (Lu) are known as lanthanides, a series of 15 metallic elements in the periodic table. They are characterized by their similar properties, including high luster, conductivity, and reactivity. Lanthanides are often used in various applications, such as in strong permanent magnets and phosphors for lighting.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:33
Periodic Table: Group Names

Metals vs. Nonmetals

Metals are typically characterized by their ability to conduct electricity and heat, malleability, ductility, and a shiny appearance. In contrast, nonmetals are generally poor conductors and are more brittle in solid form. The elements from cerium to lutetium are classified as metals, specifically rare earth metals, due to their metallic properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character

Electron Configuration

The electron configuration of an element describes the distribution of electrons in its atomic orbitals. For the lanthanides, the 4f subshell is being filled as you move from cerium to lutetium. This filling of the 4f subshell is crucial for understanding the chemical behavior and properties of these elements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many O atoms of mass 15.99 amu are in 15.99 g of oxygen?

1540
views
Textbook Question

Where within an atom are the three types of subatomic particles located?

1934
views
Textbook Question

Why does the fourth period in the periodic table contain 18 elements?

1871
views
Textbook Question

What is the total number of orbitals in the third shell? The fourth shell?

1426
views
Textbook Question

How many subshells are there in the third shell? The fourth shell? The fifth shell?

1358
views
Textbook Question

Use arrows to show electron pairing in the valence p subshell of

a. Sulfur

b. Bromine

c. Silicon

1466
views