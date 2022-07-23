Textbook Question
Find the mass in atomic mass units of the following:
a. 1 O atom, with a mass of 2.66 × 10-23 g
b. 1 Br atom, with a mass of 1.31 × 10-22 g
How many O atoms of mass 15.99 amu are in 15.99 g of oxygen?
Where within an atom are the three types of subatomic particles located?
Answer the following questions for the elements from cerium through lutetium:
a. Are they metals or nonmetals?
b. To what general class of elements do they belong?
c. What subshell is being filled by electrons in these elements?
What is the total number of orbitals in the third shell? The fourth shell?
How many subshells are there in the third shell? The fourth shell? The fifth shell?