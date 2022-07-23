Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons located in the outermost shell of an atom and are responsible for the chemical properties of the element. The number of valence electrons determines how many covalent bonds an atom can form. For example, phosphorus has five valence electrons, allowing it to form three covalent bonds in PH₃, while other elements like silicon in SiF₄ can form four bonds due to having four valence electrons.