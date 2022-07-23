Skip to main content
Ch.4 Molecular Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 Molecular CompoundsProblem 2a,b,c,d
Chapter 4, Problem 2a,b,c,d

How many covalent bonds are formed by each atom in the following molecules? Draw molecules using the electron-dot-symbols and lines to show the covalent bonds.
a. PH3
b. H2Se
c. HCl
d. SiF

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of covalent bonding. Covalent bonds are formed when atoms share electrons to achieve a full outer shell. The number of covalent bonds an atom forms depends on its valence electrons and the need to complete its octet (or duet for hydrogen).
Step 2: Analyze molecule PH₃. Phosphorus (P) has 5 valence electrons and needs 3 more to complete its octet. It forms 3 covalent bonds with 3 hydrogen atoms, each contributing 1 electron. Draw the molecule with P in the center, single bonds to 3 H atoms, and a lone pair of electrons on P.
Step 3: Analyze molecule H₂Se. Selenium (Se) has 6 valence electrons and needs 2 more to complete its octet. It forms 2 covalent bonds with 2 hydrogen atoms. Draw the molecule with Se in the center, single bonds to 2 H atoms, and 2 lone pairs of electrons on Se.
Step 4: Analyze molecule HCl. Chlorine (Cl) has 7 valence electrons and needs 1 more to complete its octet. It forms 1 covalent bond with 1 hydrogen atom. Draw the molecule with Cl and H connected by a single bond, and 3 lone pairs of electrons on Cl.
Step 5: Analyze molecule SiF₄. Silicon (Si) has 4 valence electrons and needs 4 more to complete its octet. It forms 4 covalent bonds with 4 fluorine atoms. Draw the molecule with Si in the center, single bonds to 4 F atoms, and 3 lone pairs of electrons on each F atom.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Covalent Bonds

Covalent bonds are formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. This type of bond typically occurs between nonmetals and is essential for the formation of molecules. The number of covalent bonds an atom can form is determined by its valence electrons, which are the electrons in the outermost shell.
Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent covalent bonds. Drawing Lewis structures helps visualize how atoms are connected and the distribution of electrons, which is crucial for understanding molecular geometry and reactivity.
Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons located in the outermost shell of an atom and are responsible for the chemical properties of the element. The number of valence electrons determines how many covalent bonds an atom can form. For example, phosphorus has five valence electrons, allowing it to form three covalent bonds in PH₃, while other elements like silicon in SiF₄ can form four bonds due to having four valence electrons.
