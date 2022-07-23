CIA Problem 4.2 Draw the Lewis dot structures for the molecules CO and NO. What is different about these structures compared with the general examples we have seen so far? How could these Lewis structures provide insight into the high chemical reactivity of these molecules?
Ch.4 Molecular Compounds
Chapter 4, Problem 3
What are likely formulas for the following molecules?
a. CH2Cl?
b. BH?
c. NI?
d. SiCl?
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the likely molecular formulas for the given molecules. This involves determining the number of atoms of each element in the molecule based on chemical bonding rules and the octet rule (or duet rule for hydrogen).
Step 2: Analyze part (a) CH₂Clɂ. Carbon typically forms four bonds to satisfy the octet rule. Hydrogen forms one bond, and chlorine forms one bond. To complete the structure, determine how many hydrogens and chlorines are needed to satisfy carbon's four bonds.
Step 3: Analyze part (b) BHɂ. Boron typically forms three bonds because it has three valence electrons. Hydrogen forms one bond. Determine how many hydrogens are needed to satisfy boron's bonding capacity.
Step 4: Analyze part (c) NIɂ. Nitrogen typically forms three bonds to satisfy the octet rule, and iodine typically forms one bond. Determine how many iodines are needed to satisfy nitrogen's bonding capacity.
Step 5: Analyze part (d) SiClɂ. Silicon, like carbon, typically forms four bonds to satisfy the octet rule. Chlorine forms one bond. Determine how many chlorines are needed to satisfy silicon's bonding capacity.
Molecular Formulas
A molecular formula represents the number and types of atoms in a molecule. It is expressed using chemical symbols and subscripts, indicating how many of each atom are present. For example, in CH₂Cl₂, 'C' stands for carbon, 'H' for hydrogen, and 'Cl' for chlorine, with subscripts showing the quantity of each atom.
Molecular Formula
Valency and Bonding
Valency refers to the ability of an atom to bond with other atoms, determined by the number of electrons in its outer shell. Understanding valency is crucial for predicting how atoms combine to form molecules. For instance, carbon typically has a valency of four, allowing it to form four bonds, while chlorine has a valency of one.
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1
Common Chemical Notation
Chemical notation is a system of symbols used to represent chemical substances and their interactions. It includes not only molecular formulas but also structural formulas that depict how atoms are arranged. Familiarity with this notation helps in interpreting and writing chemical equations accurately, which is essential for identifying molecular formulas.
Scientific Notation
