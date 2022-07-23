Coordinate Covalent Bond

A coordinate covalent bond, also known as a dative bond, occurs when one atom donates both of the electrons that are shared in the bond. This type of bond typically forms between a Lewis acid, which accepts the electron pair, and a Lewis base, which donates the electron pair. An example is the bond between ammonia (NH3) and boron trifluoride (BF3), where NH3 donates a pair of electrons to BF3.