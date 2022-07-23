CIA Problem 4.2 Draw the Lewis dot structures for the molecules CO and NO. What is different about these structures compared with the general examples we have seen so far? How could these Lewis structures provide insight into the high chemical reactivity of these molecules?
What is a coordinate covalent bond, and how does it differ from a covalent bond?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Coordinate Covalent Bond
Covalent Bond
Difference Between Coordinate and Covalent Bonds
How many covalent bonds are formed by each atom in the following molecules? Draw molecules using the electron-dot-symbols and lines to show the covalent bonds.
a. PH3
b. H2Se
c. HCl
d. SiF
What are likely formulas for the following molecules?
a. CH2Cl?
b. BH?
c. NI?
d. SiCl?
Identify the bonds formed between the following pairs of atoms as either covalent or ionic.
d. Zinc and fluorine
Write electron-dot symbols to show the number of covalent bonds and the lone pairs of electrons in the molecules that are formed by reactions between the atoms in Problem 4.34.
a. Aluminum and bromine
b. Carbon and fluorine
c. Cesium and iodine
d. Zinc and fluorine
e. Lithium and chlorine
Which of the following contains a coordinate covalent bond? (Hint: How many covalent bonds would you expect the central atom (underlined/bold) to form?)
a. PbCl2
b. Cu(NH3)42+
c. NH4+