The following formulas are unlikely to be correct. What is wrong with each?
d. C2OS
Which of the following compounds contain ionic bonds? Which contain covalent bonds? Which contain coordinate covalent bonds? (A compound may contain more than one type of bond.)
a. BaCl2
The phosphonium ion, PH4+ is formed by reaction of phosphine, PH3, with an acid.
b. Predict its molecular geometry.
The sulfite ion (SO32–) and sulfur trioxide (SO3) have the same chemical formulas but different molecular geometries. Draw the Lewis dot structures and identify the molecular geometry of each.
Which of the following elements would you expect to form (iv) both covalent and ionic bonds? (More than one answer may apply; remember that some nonmetals can form ionic bonds with metals.) Explain your answers.
a. Oxygen
b. Potassium
c. Phosphorus
d. Iodine
e. Hydrogen
f. Cesium