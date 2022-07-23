Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. Elements with high electronegativity, such as oxygen and iodine, are more likely to form covalent bonds with other nonmetals, while those with low electronegativity, like potassium and cesium, tend to form ionic bonds with nonmetals. Understanding electronegativity helps predict the type of bond that will form between different elements.