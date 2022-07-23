Textbook Question
The phosphonium ion, PH4+ is formed by reaction of phosphine, PH3, with an acid.
b. Predict its molecular geometry.
d. Explain why the ion has a +1 charge.
The sulfite ion (SO32–) and sulfur trioxide (SO3) have the same chemical formulas but different molecular geometries. Draw the Lewis dot structures and identify the molecular geometry of each.